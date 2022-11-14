Dealing with loss during the holidays: BayCare offers free grief counseling sessions

During the last few years, the Tampa Bay community has dealt with a tremendous amount of loss. Counselors say the sense of grief can be magnified as the holidays approach.

That's why BayCare will again offer its free Grief Matters Holiday Help online group course. The grief support group is designed to help people navigate loss during the holiday season.

"I think because the holidays for most people are a special time, usually where we gather as family or as friends, and we do it year after year. And those are very special memories. You know, we take up work, we have a huge meal. We do those rituals of life at the holidays. And when you don't have that key person there, there's a huge gap," Margie Bowers-Atkinson, BayCare Assistant Director for Spiritual Care said.

The sessions went virtual last year due to COVID. This year, they'll be online to offer more people help. The goal is to teach those dealing with about the grieving process and ways to cope.

"You don't have to leave your home. You don't have to drive anywhere. And you can be silent. You don't even have to participate. You can sit there, and you can take it in, and you can observe," Bowers-Atkinson said.

It’s also a space for people to find comfort among those who share similar experiences.

The pain of loss is something LaMaria Smith wishes she didn’t know. Her 21-year-old daughter Savannah Mathis was shot near Julian B. Lane Park on Dec. 1, 2021 while driving with her sister.

The family says Savannah was driving in the wrong place at the wrong time. While two people have been arrested in her death, it’s a loss that never gets easier.

"I can't explain how hard it is. People tell you get better. It doesn’t, it’s getting worse for me. I think about it every day. I cry every day," LaMaria Smith, Savannah’s mother said.

She’s since worked to keep her daughter’s legacy alive through community events and speaking about crime forums. Smith says she’s also found comfort through grief support groups.

"Sometimes you have to talk to somebody that's been through it to understand it. You know, people come up to you say, I understand how you feel. They don't know until you go through it," Smith said.

BayCare hopes those who participate in the Grief Matters sessions will benefit in the same way as they navigate their own personal grief journey.

"There's no right way. There's no wrong way. Someone once said the only way out is through. And I think that probably sums up grief," Bowers-Atkinson said.

There are two sessions before Thanksgiving and two more before Christmas. The first session is Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To register in advance, call 727-462-7995 or email mpmbereavemet@baycare.org