Death investigation underway in wooded area in Clearwater: Police

A death investigation is underway Wednesday evening in the woods behind Missouri Avenue in Clearwater, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers and detectives are in the area near 700 South Missouri Avenue. They said they were called to the scene at around 6:20 p.m.

Officers said the body found appeared to have been there for "some time." The gender and other details about the person who died are currently unknown, according to investigators.

No other information was immediately available.