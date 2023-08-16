Death of inmate at Falkenburg Road Jail under investigation, police say

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at Falkenburg Road Jail.

Police say Stephanie Petro was found unresponsive in her cell on August 16.

According to authorities, Petro was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they will follow up with the Medical Examiner's Office for an official cause of death.