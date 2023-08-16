Dog dies after man seen speeding while dragging pit-bull attached to car, deputies say

article

A New Port Richey man was arrested on Monday after being seen dragging a dog behind his car on US Highway 19 in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that 65-year-old Arlow Lorenzo Phillips was seen by witnesses driving erratically, speeding and dragging a pit-bull behind his black 2008 Kia around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

A deputy said that he also saw Phillips driving. The pit-bull was in a pool of blood at the intersection of Manor Dr. and US Highway 19, according to the deputy.

Officials say they spoke to Phillips at the scene.

READ: Two Tampa suspects arrested in Ocala after leaving man to die in USF parking lot, police say

According to officials, there was a leash attached to the back passenger door through the door jam. The window was completely closed.

The deputy saw that the dog had road rash on one side of its body and its paws were severely injured.

Witnesses were interviewed and confirmed what the deputy saw, according to officials. Witness told authorities that the dog was howling as it was being dragged.

On Monday, Aug. 14, deputies contacted Phillips for a second time. Authorities say they went to his home around 7 p.m. after seeing him drive the same car.

READ: Chihuahua died after C-section by fake vet, Florida detectives say

Deputies conducted a traffic stop because they knew his license was revoked since 2007. Phillips has seven convictions for driving while license revoked or suspended (DWLSR) and prior DUIs, according to officials.

Deputies say they detained Phillips and he was read his rights. They questioned him about the incident involving the dog from earlier in the week.

He told authorities that he intentionally attached the dog to the car because it was too hot for it inside, since the AC was broken. He admitted that he forgot about the dog while driving on the highway and said that he had killed him, according to deputies.

Phillips told officials that he took the dog to an emergency vet. When investigators contacted the vet, they said that Phillips told them that the dog was hit by a car.

Deputies arrested Phillips for cruelty to animals and DWLSR.