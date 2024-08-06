Debby aftermath: Experts share basics on flood insurance, finding the right mitigation companies

If you're dealing with a flooded home, the aftermath can be very overwhelming. It's important to know what your insurance policy covers and how to find the right mitigation companies to work with.

During Hurricane Idalia last year, Andrew Gordon's home in Shore Acres flooded completely. He and his family were displaced for nine months.

"It took a few days to even get to the property, because water levels were so high we couldn't get back to the house," he said.

RELATED: 'We pretty much lost everything:' Manatee County families get look at flood damage from Debby

Gordon happens to be a licensed public adjuster and handles flood claims. He recommended people remove water from areas, so mold doesn't grow, as that's not covered by flood insurance.

He also advises people to be careful when choosing a dry out company.

"Finding a dry out company that is willing to give you a solid number that won't change, I think is important," said Gordon. "Making sure you know how much the carrier is paying for the cutting of the dry wall, the tearing out of the floors, the dehumidifiers is very important so you not have to come out of pocket for stage one."

MORE: Hillsborough residents along Alafia River, Bullfrog Creek still battling floods after Debby

Bryan Oglesby, the director of public relations with the Better Business Bureau of West Florida, said homeowners need to make sure they have the proper coverage as flood insurance is separate from homeowner's insurance.

"Flood damage is typically water that comes from the ground and works its way up and causes damage to your home and that's a specific coverage that consumers want to verify they have if they added that coverage to their insurance policy," said Oglesby. "Coverage that you may have through a typical policy is a damage from a leaky pipe. It comes from above coming down."

If you don't have flood insurance, Oglesby said you can reach out to local, county and state agencies, including FEMA, to see if there are services available to mitigate your loss.

READ: Hurricane Debby blows $1M of cocaine onto Florida shore

Here are some tips for what to do after a storm, according to the BBB:

Assess the damage and take pictures.

Contact your insurance company immediately. Inquire about policy coverage and specific filing requirements. This gets the ball rolling on the claim process.

Document the damage to your property (and autos). Take pictures and, if possible, video evidence.

Do not make any permanent repairs until you get approval from your insurance company. Your insurer might not fully reimburse you for permanent repairs without authorization.

"I've got someone coming out this week to give me a price on a generator," said Gordon. "I've got the dams ready to go in case the water comes up two feet high."

Thankfully for Gordon, the water only encroached on his driveway during Hurricane Debby. He's learned from the last storm how to be proactive and to protect his home.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: