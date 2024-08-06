Hurricane Debby blows $1M of cocaine onto Florida shore

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

While the Bay Area and South Florida may have dodged a direct hit from Hurricane Debby, the storm’s heavy rain and strong winds left a path of destruction and pushed everything from catfish to cocaine on the state’s shoreline.

The U.S. Border Patrol says the storm washed 25 packages of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

The drugs, which have a street value of more than $1 million, were found by a Good Samaritan who contacted authorities.



After skirting its way up the west coast of Florida as a tropical storm, Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Big Bend Area on Monday morning.

On Monday, dozens of people in Sarasota needed to be rescued from rising floodwaters attributed to Debby.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the storm is being blamed for four deaths in Florida. Two people were killed in a traffic crash in Dixie County, a truck driver was killed in a crash in Hillsborough County and a child was killed when a tree fell on a home in Levy County.

