Debris removal continues as Hurricane Milton looms

Debris removal crews across Tampa Bay continued ramping up efforts to collect as much debris as possible Monday before Hurricane Milton's arrival Wednesday.

Throughout the region, countless mounds of debris, furniture, appliances, and other items were ruined during Hurricane Helene, leaving many people worried about what would happen when Milton hits the region.

Sharon Usher, who lives on Davis Islands in Tampa, worries Hurricane Milton will cause the debris that is left to cause worse destruction to the area.

"We pulled a bunch of stuff out of our out of our yard [following Helene]. There were garbage cans, there was things that came from the neighbor's house," Usher said. "I'm worried that these things will become projectiles and do further damage."

The City of Tampa is among the communities trying to find crews to finish the clean-up process.

Debris from Hurricane Helene being unloaded in Tampa Bay at a landfill before Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

Mayor Jane Castor said the city is looking for any debris-hauling groups, companies, or individuals who are licensed and insured to help.

Larry Washington, the city's solid waste director, said debris that isn't removed by Tuesday evening should be stored away from the homeowner.

"If you can put it behind your home or, primarily, if you can put inside a garage or a shelter of some sort, something like a shed, that'd be great," Washington said.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to expedite debris removal across the state. Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order requiring all disaster debris management sites and landfills in counties impacted by Helene to allow 24-7 drop-off. Up to 4,000 national guardsmen are being called in to help remove debris throughout the region.

Some homeowners are taking matters into their own hands by dropping debris off at sites like the McKay Bay transfer station in Tampa, like Jeff Slack.

"I was going to wait for the city to come by and pick it up until Milton showed up," Slack said. "It'd be a probably a shot to the face to have had to pick up all this stuff and then have it blown back around."



