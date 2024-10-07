Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm rapidly strengthens into strong Category 5, winds up to 180 mph

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 7, 2024 5:54pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Milton remains a Category 5 storm, winds up to 180 mph

FOX 13 Chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto is tracking Hurricane Milton. The powerful storm is now a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds up to 180 mph.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton continues to rapidly intensify, strengthening into a major Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Milton was located at 21.8 N and 90.8 W.

It was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph and was moving east at 10 mph.

Hurricane Milton strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm on Monday. It could still be a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, which is likely late Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, wind shear will cause Milton to weaken ahead of landfall late Wednesday. It could remain a major hurricane upon landfall, which will happen on Florida's west coast.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of Milton for 51 Florida counties, including all the counties in the Tampa Bay Area.

Watches and warnings

Hurricane Milton: County-by-county guide

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Florida's Gulf Coast from Chokoloskee to the mouth of the Suwanee River, including Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Watch was also issued for Florida's Gulf Coast from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

Tropical Storm Watches have also been issued for Florida's Gulf Coast.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area, most of Central Florida and all of South Florida.

The entire Tampa Bay area is under a flood watch through Thursday morning, along with much of Central Florida and all of South Florida.

The entire Tampa Bay area is under a flood watch through Thursday morning, along with much of Central Florida and all of South Florida.

When will impacts be felt in the Bay Area?

Hurricane Milton: Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay Area

Some areas will receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, which FOX 13 meteorologists say is not directly related to Milton.

Rain from Milton will likely arrive on Wednesday and will continue into Thursday before the storm moves out.

Hurricane Milton is expected to significantly impact the Tampa Bay area, with several inches of widespread rain likely.

Hurricane Milton is expected to significantly impact the Tampa Bay area, with several inches of widespread rain likely.

Depending on the exact path Milton takes, the heaviest rainfall is expected to be from the I-4 corridor and southward, with several inches – even up to a foot in some areas – likely over the next week.

Hurricane Milton: Bay Area schools close due to storm

As for other significant impacts, like wind and life-threatening storm surge, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the point of landfall will be critical in determining where the worst of Milton is felt.

"While we have some answers today, we don't have others," Osterberg said. "What I can't answer is where exactly it's going to make landfall and how much it's going to weaken before it makes landfall."

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto warns that even if Milton does weaken prior to landfall, it will not lessen the storm surge. The point of landfall south is where the biggest surge will occur, with the latest forecast calling for 8 to 12 feet from Anclote south to the Fort Myers Beach area.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: