Dee Dee Moore requests new trial in letter to judge

Dee Dee Moore was a woman of many faces during her 2012 murder trial. From laughs to tears to a few spectacles in the courtroom, Moore never seemed to do herself any favors.

She once explained to a judge her tongue "had anaphylactic shock" after stumbling over her words while on the stand.

Moore was convicted of killing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare and then stealing his money back in 2009. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

With the exception of a few true-crime docuseries profiles, it's been years since Dee Dee Moore has been in the public eye.

Recently, however, Moore wrote a handwritten letter that included an apology.

"I'm truly sorry to the prosecutor, Abraham's mom, and others that I have hurt for not being truthful. I regret my actions," the letter reads, in part.

But Moore does not directly apologize for the murder. She instead continued her denial of the murder, pointing at a key witness in the trial, Greg Smith.

Smith helped investigators by secretly recording Moore as she admitted to the murder and cover-up. She even asked Smith to help her.

"She wanted me to call Abraham's mother and tell Abraham's mother that I was him," testified Smith.

Now, Moore says Greg Smith is the real killer. She claims he had a motive to kill because Abraham Shakespeare was having an affair with Smith's wife.

Legal analyst Anthony Rickman weighed in on Moore's credibility.

"[Moore claims] that Greg Smith killed him because of this extramarital affair that was going on, you got to look at the source. The source is now an admitted liar who's serving a life sentence at Florida State prison," said Rickman.

Moore says a witness who could have backed up her claims was never called by her attorneys. She blames them for the outcome and, in her letter, said she should be granted a new trial.

Rickman said it's unlikely.

"The letter could, in fact, hurt her now because she’s admitted to perjury," said Rickman.

A judge has yet to rule on her latest appeal.