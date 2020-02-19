Deer delights customers at Indiana grocery store

Shoppers at an Indiana grocery store got quite a surprise when a deer wandered in and began racing through the aisles.

Video shows the animal running around Kroger’s supermarket while some customers giggled and others appeared startled and confused.

One little girl is captured on camera jumping up and down, squealing with delight as the deer ran by her.

Store employees chased the animal while it tore through the store. It even jumped over a meat and seafood counter looking for an escape route.

The deer eventually found the exit and made its way outside.

It suffered a bloody nose, but otherwise seemed okay.

There’s no word on how the animal got into the store.

