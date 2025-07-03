Democratic lawmakers say they were blocked from entering 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The Brief Just hours after the first migrants were brought in, Democratic lawmakers say they were denied access to the "Alligator Alcatraz" site in the Everglades, after demanding state officials let them in to view the facility for themselves. They're also demanding answers as to the conditions and the cost that state taxpayers will be on the hook for. It could cost state taxpayers $450 million, though state officials are hoping for the cost to be reimbursed by the federal government.



Holding an identification badge and surrounded by four other Democratic lawmakers, State Sen. Shev Jones (D-Miami Gardens) tweeted out later, "access denied."

"We know for a fact that what is happening behind these doors and behind me behind this gate is being done in a way that is not being transparent," said Jones.

They were furious they weren't let in on Thursday, especially because of a state law they cited that says members of the legislature may visit state prisons at their pleasure.

Though the law also says, "Except under such regulations as the department may prescribe."

One lawmaker told FOX 13 they were told it's a potential safety issue for the lawmakers.

They called it corrupt, and worse.

"With Governor Ron DeSantis handing out contracts to his friends to build what is essentially a concentration camp," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

The lawmakers also accused the DeSantis Administration of kicking this site into gear after the legislative session, which would have provided more opportunity for oversight.

"We're expecting to be let in because we as lawmakers have the ability to conduct that type of oversight and visibility that you can see what's happening here," said State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando).

The other side:

In a legal brief, the state says they "plan to seek reimbursement of its expenses from the federal government, but the precise source and amount of any such reimbursement is unknown."

The cost could top $450 million, to house 3,000 migrants for an undetermined amount of time.

The president visited the site on Tuesday amidst his efforts to bring about mass deportations of those here illegally.

The first batch of migrants arrived Wednesday night, arrested by sheriff's deputies under the governor's cooperation orders with ICE.

"I thought this was so professional and so well done that you should come and look at it," said President Trump.

What's next:

The Democratic lawmakers point to video of rain seeping in through the sides of the tent during a storm.

It was taken just after the president left on Tuesday, before migrants were brought in.

The state's division of emergency management said in a statement, "the vendors went back and tightened any seams at the base of the structures that allowed water intrusion during the heavy storm, which was minimal."

Democrats ask what will happen if or when a hurricane hits?

The state says there are at least 50,000 migrants who have final deportation orders, but this is only the fourth facility to house them once they're detained.

This center will provide 3,000 beds, while the other facilities have another 2,000.

The governor is planning another similar site in northeast Florida.