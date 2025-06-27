‘Alligator Alcatraz’ merchandise for sale by Florida Republicans

The Brief Florida’s GOP is selling merchandise touting ‘Alligator Alcatraz’. ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a 30-square-mile site in the Everglades that will hold up to 5,000 immigration detainees. While Florida has taken the lead in building and planning to operate the facility, the federal government will pay for it.



T-shirts, hats and beverage coolers touting ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, an ICE immigration detention facility being built in the Everglades, are for sale at the Florida GOP online store.

In a social media post on X, Florida GOP wrote, "Feds approve Alligator Alcatraz: Florida’s gator-guarded prison for illegal aliens. Surrounded by swamps and pythons, it’s a one-way ticket to regret. Grab our merch to support tough-on-crime borders! Limited supply- get yours before the gators do!"

T-shirts are selling for $30, a hat is $27, and a set of slim beverage coolers go for $15.

What is Alligator Alcatraz?

The backstory:

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a 30-square-mile site in the Everglades that will hold up to 5,000 immigration detainees and will operate under the current state of emergency.

The facility is under construction at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a remote site used for flight training. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday on Fox News that the "intake" of undocumented immigrants could start by Tuesday.

'Alligator Alcatraz' lawsuit

The other side:

On Friday, environmental groups filed a lawsuit to halt construction of the detention center, saying it threatens ecologically sensitive areas and species in the surrounding Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve.

RELATED: ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ facility sparks outcry from Indian tribe, environmentalists

The lawsuit, filed by the group Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, alleges that federal and state agencies have violated laws that, in part, require evaluating potential environmental impacts before such a project can move forward.

The lawsuit said the National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to prepare evaluations of projects that can significantly affect the environment. It said, for example, that the planned detention center is in an area that serves as a habitat for endangered and threatened species such as the Florida panther.

Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the backlash by emphasizing his long-standing support for Everglades restoration.

He dismissed claims that the detention center would cause environmental harm, pointing to his administration’s record investments in preserving the wetlands.

"There’s zero environmental [impact]—you’re talking about the guy who’s plowed how much money into Everglades restoration?" DeSantis said. "Why would I want to do anything [harmful]—in fact, I had to fight to get the Everglades fully funded."

He also pushed back on critics, suggesting their opposition was politically motivated: "They’re trying to use the Everglades as a pretext because they oppose immigration enforcement."

By the numbers:

The facility is expected to cost around $450 million annually and is partially funded through FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program.

While Florida has taken the lead in building and planning to operate the facility, the federal government will pay for it.