Demonstrators in St. Pete rally for Ukraine, call for an end to war

The Brief Hundreds of people marched on Sunday in St. Petersburg in support of Ukraine. The demonstration came exactly three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Marking three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of people showed up with signs in St. Pete to show their support for Ukraine.

They're hoping making their voices heard can help lead to some kind of end to the ongoing war.

Hundreds of people marched in St. Petersburg on Sunday in support of Ukraine.

What they're saying:

"It's awesome to see all the support here by the American community. There are many American Ukrainians that are here that live among us," demonstrator Denise Rodriguez said.

"It's extremely frustrating that the world let this happen. And you [are] going on for so long. I feel tremendous pride for my country for being able to stand up for this land. But it shouldn't. It should have been stopped a long time ago," demonstrator Natalia Turemkov said.

To show support, demonstrators marched from the Dali Museum to the St. Pete Pier chanting and signing songs in support of Ukraine, calling for an end to the war.

Hundreds of people marched in St. Petersburg on Sunday in support of Ukraine.

"We want unity. We want a world united with Ukraine. And this is right now [a] trying time. And, you know, our country been fighting for three years. Everybody [is] tired, everybody tired in Ukraine. And they want war to stop. And without the support of America, support of the world, we can. You cannot do that. But at the same time, we are very thankful for America," demonstrator Tetiana Chupryina said.

Like many present Sunday, Chupryina has family in Ukraine, including her brother and cousin, who are both doctors who've been treating patients in hospitals in Ukraine.

READ: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he'll step down in exchange for NATO membership

"All we beg for is to put an end to it and do what's fair. And the only thing [that] is fair is for Ukraine, as an independent country, to return to its territories and Russia to back off and recognize they were wrong," Turemkov said.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: