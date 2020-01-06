Deputies: 4 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-4 near Osceola County

article

On Monday, four vehicles were struck by gunfire on I-4 near Osceola County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that around 5 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to an area of I-4 and the Osceola County line.

They said that four vehicles were struck by gunfire. Each vehicle was struck in close proximity to the other. No one was injured.

Deputies did not provide any suspect info at this time, but they did ask that if you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious, please contact law enforcement.

This incident comes less than a week after nearly two dozen vehicles were struck by gunfire along I-4 and I-95.

