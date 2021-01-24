PCSO: 2 teens charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in Lake Padgett Estates drive-by shooting

Pasco County deputies have arrested two people after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Lake Padgett Estates.

The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Land O'Lakes High School student, was charged with five counts of attempted homicide and an additional count of shooting from a vehicle.

The suspected driver, a 17-year-old who resides in Hillsborough County, was charged with five counts of attempted homicide.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous tips regarding this case and says those tips lead them to the suspects quickly.

Deputies say the shooting involved multiple students from Land O'Lakes High School and they all knew each other.

The two students who were shot suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

PCSO says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Land O’Lakes High School out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter