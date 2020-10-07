Deputies arrest 3 teens in Spring Hill home invasion

Hernando County deputies arrested three teenagers on charges of felony home invasion after they say the teens robbed a 19-year-old at gunpoint.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, whose name was not publicly released, and his 16-year-old friend were at the victim’s house on Skyline Court following a basketball game on Friday. That’s when deputies say another 16-year-old and a 17-year-old entered the home, held the victim at gunpoint and stole additional firearms from the home.

Deputies say the three suspects, who were not publicly identified, fled the home after the robbery. The victim chased the suspects and when he caught up to the 17-year-old, he grabbed his arm and the gun went off, according to HCSO. No one was injured.

The three suspects got into a waiting vehicle and drove away, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested the suspects Monday and they were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.