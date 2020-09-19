Deputies arrest Largo man accused of shooting, killing 1 at gentleman's club before crashing car

Gai Makir Marwil, 32, is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed Jametric Darrell Facyson, 24, in the parking lot of the Emporium Lounge.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large altercation inside the Emporium Lounge shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say at the time, there were several hundred patrons inside. Large groups of people, including Facyson, exited the club and were gathered I the parking lot.

Deputies say Marwil was leaving in his vehicle when he opened fire, striking Facyson, who died at the scene. Marwil fled the location and was involved in a single-vehicle crash a short time later at I-275 and 54th Avenue North, according to PCSO. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say the identified Marwil as the suspect through various investigative techniques and arrested him.

Marwil has been charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Once he is released from the hospital he will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app