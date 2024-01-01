Wanted Winter Haven man arrested at Taco Bell, deputies box in car: PCSO

article

A 25-year-old Winter Haven man had Social Security cards, credit cards, and checks from over 50 people when he was arrested at a Taco Bell on Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Austin Roberts was arrested in Mulberry after his car was spotted in the Taco Bell parking lot around 9:30 p.m.

The unoccupied silver Honda found at 6753 N. Church Ave was boxed in by multiple deputies, according to authorities.

Officials say deputies went inside the Taco Bell and took Roberts into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Roberts also had a notebook with instructions on how to use the personal information in an "illicit manner."