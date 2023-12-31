Plant City man caught speeding, arrested for fleeing traffic stop: FHP

A 23-year-old Plant City man was arrested on Friday night after speeding on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a white Challenger was seen speeding near exit 25 around 10:45 p.m. The car approached a trooper that was going 85 mph from behind, according to FHP.

Officials say the Challenger that was being driven by Alex Mathew Valdes was going 90 mph but once it caught up to the trooper's vehicle it slowed down below the speed limit.

The trooper pulled to the right shoulder of the highway to let Valdes pass, so a traffic stop could be conducted, according to the arrest report.

FHP says Valdes turned off his headlights and accelerated. The trooper turned on the emergency lights and sirens to follow Valdes, according to officials.

Authorities say Valdes continued to speed and weave in and out of moderate traffic. Near exit 27, Valdes used the left shoulder to bypass traffic, according to troopers.

The trooper pursing Valdes positioned their right front bumper to the back left of the Challenger to stop the car, according to the arrest report.

FHP says Valdes complied with commands to exit the car and was arrested for reckless driving and attempt to flee and elude.

Troopers say they found a Glock pistol in the car. It was unloaded and given to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, according to officials.

Authorities say Valdes was taken to the Polk County Jail.