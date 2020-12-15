Deputies: Dog OK after being tossed from motel balcony; owner arrested

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman tossed a dog from the second story of a Daytona Beach motel. The dog was not seriously injured.

Law enforcement responded to the Motel 6 off International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach Monday after the dog's owner was reported to be in distress.

When officers knocked on the door, they said the owner walked out and threw the dog over a railing from the second floor. The incident was captured on body cam video.

MORE NEWS: Florida county creates new animal cruelty task force

The dog ran off and nearby business owner Jose Carnot was able to get it to safety.

“I was prepping for the day and all of a sudden I see a german shepherd on a leash just walking right over here in the parking,” he said. “And I said let me get the dog before it goes onto the highway.”

Advertisement

Deputies arrested the woman for resisting arrest and animal cruelty. They said she also attacked one of the maids at the motel.

She refused to appear before a judge Tuesday, but animal control officers told the judge the dog has been named “Miracle” and is in their custody.

Volusia County Animals Services told FOX 35 News they are working to get legal custody of the dog and adopt it out.

The judge held the suspect without bond until she clears a mental evaluation.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.