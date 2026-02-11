What’s the difference between dialing 911, 311, 211? Officials break it down

The Brief 911 is for immediate emergencies; 311 handles local government services and issues, like potholes; and 211 connects callers to crisis support. Call 211 and get connected to experts with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for help with rent, food or mental health.



Three digits can have a massive impact, but knowing which one to dial can make all the difference when you need help.

Wednesday, February 11, marks "211 Day," a time to highlight a resource that provides life-changing support for thousands of Tampa Bay area residents. But, what's the difference between 211, 311, and 911?

When to call ‘911’

This number is for emergencies only. That includes if there is a fire, a crime in progress or a serious car wreck.

When to call ‘311’

For years, however, 911 dispatchers were flooded with non-emergency calls. To fix that, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated 311 for non-emergencies back in 1997.

But there is a catch: Local governments must choose to set up the 311 system, which is designed to connect callers to municipal services. Examples include reporting potholes, broken traffic lights, or even abandoned boats.

Residents in both Sarasota and Manatee counties can call 311. Manatee County officials told FOX 13 that their 311 system is a way for citizens to report issues they’re seeing.

Last year alone, the Sarasota 311 contact center answered nearly 330,000 calls.

However, for residents in Tampa, Temple Terrace, or Lakeland, dialing 311 won’t work. Instead, those cities have created dedicated apps or websites where residents can flag neighborhood issues.

When to call ‘211’

That leaves 211, which is available to everyone in the Tampa Bay area for free. One call connects residents to experts at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay who can assist with mental health, childcare resources, veterans’ assistance, support for first responders, rental help and beyond.

"We’re going to tackle this rental assistance, because that’s the main priority. We don’t want you to be homeless," said Eddy Reyes, the manager of the first responder and veteran program at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. "But at the back end, I’m going to be like, ‘So we’re having some money issues. Are we okay with food? Is there anything else that we need to add in?’"

Residents are encouraged not to wait until they’ve hit rock bottom to reach out.

"It doesn't matter how small it looks to you [or] how big it is, that's what we're here for," Reyes added.

Whether it is a major crisis or a simple question, the voices on the other end of 211 are there to help.

"It's a good stepping stone to everything," Reyes said of 211. "Like, let's say you need to report a pothole, but you're like, 'I don't know 311.' A good place to go to is 211, and we'll still direct you to wherever you need to go."

Additionally, the organization’s crisis counselors work with the Tampa Police Department and 911 dispatchers.

"We want to free up those [911] lines, so they'll actually transfer those calls that are mental health to our counselors on site," Reyes said. "And, they will provide them mental health triage."