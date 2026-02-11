Investigation underway after fire destroys multiple homes at Spring Hill RV park

article

The Brief A fire that broke out at an RV park in Spring Hill on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation. It happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. at the Holiday Springs RV Park in Spring Hill. No injuries were reported.



A fire that broke out at an RV park in Spring Hill on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. at the Holiday Springs RV Park in Spring Hill.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple RVs and mobile homes.

READ: Bartow fire that burned nearly 200 acres, closed portion of Highway 640 is under investigation

Firefighters said everyone inside got out of the residences before they arrived.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The fire destroyed two RVs and two mobile home trailers, while one RV and two mobile home trailers sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

READ: Brush fire breaks out near Lazy Days RV Center as firefighters battle blaze in Lithia: HCFR

What's next:

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced by the fire.