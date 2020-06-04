Deputies investigating after 2-year-old boy drowns in Palmetto pond

Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy apparently drowned in a pond behind his Palmetto home.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home in the 8800 block of Founders Circle around 1:30 p.m. after family members pulled the unresponsive toddler from the water.

First responders immediately began performing CPR and attempted to resuscitate the boy for about 20 minutes before pronouncing him dead.

The child's mother, grandmother and other siblings said they had been doing things around the house when they lost track of the little boy.