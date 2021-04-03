Deputies investigating shooting at Brooksville sports bar
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning at a sports bar in Brooksville.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Opinions Lounge, located at 19201 Cortez Boulevard.
According to deputies, there were two victims reported at the scene. Their injuries are currently unknown.
This is a developing story.
