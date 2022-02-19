Deputies investigating shooting at Spring Hill bar

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot outside the Mermaids Lounge located at 4564 Commercial Way in Spring Hill early Saturday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspects, an unidentified Black man and an unidentified Hispanic man, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was treated by patrons inside the bar until EMS arrive. Then he was taken to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting is under investigation.