Deputies look for robber who hopped Brandon bank counter

Deputies are searching for a bank robber who jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at multiple tellers, demanding money.

The robbery happened in an area packed with shoppers, but lasted only seconds. Deputies hope someone recognizes the man in the video and turns him in.

Surveillance video shows a man with a backpack walk into the bank, up to the counter, and then hop over to the teller area.

He was armed with a small black handgun and his face was covered with a black bandana and a hat. A teller could be seen with their hands up while grabbing stacks of cash from the drawer and handing them to the robber. The suspect jumped back over the counter and ran out.

"It's obviously a frightening situation for everyone involved. You've got tellers who were probably terrified because this person came in and stole that money and then also other people who were in the bank at the time just going on about their everyday life," said Crystal Clark, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened at the Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union on Kingsway Road in Brandon at around 9 a.m. Friday.

HCSO said the suspect has short, gray hair and is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8300.