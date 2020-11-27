Deputies recover body of diver in Palm Harbor

Pinellas County deputies recovered the body of a diver at a natural spring in Palm Harbor, they said.

Investigators said 30-year-old Trevor Harris had been free-diving on Thursday at a spring known as the "Blue Sink" when he didn't resurface. Officials said Harris often swam at the spring over 50 times. The Blue Sink is about 145 feet deep and is around 600 feet by 800 feet at the bottom.

Deputies said they were called to the natural spring off Rolling Oaks Drive just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told them that Harris had been free diving in the spring with a snorkel.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue divers tried to find Harris but were unable due to the depth and visibility of the water, deputies said. The sheriff's office dive team was also unsuccessful.

Around 9 p.m., divers from the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery arrived to assist in the recovery efforts. They entered the water at 11 p.m., and recovered Harris' body by 11:32 p.m. at 122 feet.

The sheriff's office said neither impairment nor foul play is suspected.

