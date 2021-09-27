Deputies respond to Kathleen High School after rowdy student protest

article

It was a rough start to the week at Kathleen High School in Lakeland. Hundreds of students protested outside the school, and as tensions escalated, law enforcement was called in to keep the calm.

The students showed up before sunrise, holding signs, chanting and generally getting rowdy. They say they are upset over their new principal, Daraford Jones, who just got to the school this year, and apparently laid down the law.

Some kids feel he is too extreme.

"The principal had told them they couldn’t dress out or be close to each other on homecoming. It upset them. They wanted to change that, so they wanted the principal to leave, or change what he was doing in the school," one student explained.

The Polk school district issued a statement that said, in part, "We are working with all KHS stakeholders to address their concerns…Although this morning’s demonstration was largely peaceful, some students were arrested for causing a disruption that interfered with the school’s ability to operate."

A number of students were detained, but the Polk sheriff’s office has not said how many were arrested.

Advertisement

There were social media reports of damage to the school, but deputies have not confirmed that either.