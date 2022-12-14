Deputies search for two armed suspects who robbed Winn-Dixie in Tampa

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two armed suspects after a Tampa grocery store was robbed.

Deputies responded to the Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of armed suspects robbing the store, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

According to HCSO, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe at the store.

READ: Credibility of confidential informant questioned as ice cream man murder trial gets ready for round 2

Two victims were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

HCSO said deputies are currently conducting their investigation and searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.