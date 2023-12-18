Deputies searching for 2 suspects accused of throwing punches after fire alarm pulled at Tampa Premium Outlets

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects they say were involved in a fight Sunday afternoon after a fire alarm was pulled at an outlet mall sending shoppers running for cover, believing shots had been fired.

Deputies were called to the Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired following a fire alarm activation.

While investigating, deputies say they learned that two suspects, described as Black men, entered a store at the mall and began arguing with a victim. Deputies say the fight escalated and the victim was punched shortly after hte fire alarm was pulled.

According to PCSO, one suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses, while the second suspect was wearing a light blue t-shirt with neon writing on the front.

Pictured: One of two suspects Pasco deputies are searching for after a fire alarm sent shoppers fleeing from the Tampa Premium Outlets on Sunday. Image is courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say no gun was seen during the incident and PCSO has not found any evidence that a shooting took place at the mall on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23043453, or online at pascosheriff.com/tips.