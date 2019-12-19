Deputies searching for Baker Act patient who escaped from Spring Hill hospital

A man hospitalized under the Baker Act fled the hospital Thursday morning and Hernando County deputies have not been able to locate him, according to the sheriff's office.

Patrol deputies, K-9, and aviation units "conducted a thorough search" of the area surrounding Springbrook Hospital, in Spring Hill, Florida, but they came up empty-handed.

Law enforcement has cleared the area, but deputies hope the public will stay on the lookout for the subject.

He was described as a white male in his late 40s who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, and was wearing only a hospital gown the last time he was seen. He may also be carrying a blanket.

Anyone who sees someone matching this description is asked to call 911. Deputies said he could be a danger to himself.