Deputies searching for Carrollwood bank robber

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a Carrollwood bank Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank located at 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway.

According to HCSO, the suspect pointed a firearm at a bank teller and demanded cash. After a teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money, he fled westbound through the parking lot on foot.

The suspect is described as an adult white male with possible tattoos on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

"Thankfully no one was injured during this incident," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am urging anyone who recognizes this person, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us immediately."

Anybody with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

