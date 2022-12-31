Deputies searching for woman accused of shooting, injuring 1 at Land O’Lakes bar

article

An early morning shooting at a Land O’Lakes bar left one man injured and deputies searching for a female suspect.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the White Room bar located at 6472 Land O’Lakes Blvd. in Land O’Lakes.

Deputies say the suspect was a patron at the bar earlier in the evening and was asked to leave.

However, the suspected shooter returned later and opened fire in the parking lot. According to investigators, the gunfire left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies described the suspect as a white woman in her mid-20s to early-30s. She is about 5’7" tall and has a large build. The woman has medium-length reddish-brown hair, pierced ears and a tattoo on her left arm of a dragonfly.

Pasco County deputies are searching for a dark gray Hyundai SUV connected to a Land O'Lakes bar shooting. Image is courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Expand

Investigators say she drove north on Land O’Lakes Blvd. in a dark gray Hyundai SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tips line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22044907, or submit a tip online at http://pascosheriff.com/tips.