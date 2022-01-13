Deputies seize hundreds of Mickey Mouse shaped ecstasy pills

article

A traffic stop in Spalding County resulted in a drug bust with authorities seizing hundreds of pills designed like a popular cartoon character.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's office, a deputy pulled over a car being driven by Kendrick Ponder, 45, of Locust Grove on Jan. 9.

A search of Ponder's car found 1.7 pounds of MDMA, known on the street as ecstasy or Molly, pills, cocaine, and marijuana.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says the pills were shaped like Mickey Mouse's head to look like candy.

"MDMA, Ecstasy or Molly is a form of methamphetamine that has become more and more popular with young people not just in our area but across the nation," the sheriff said. "The people who use this type of drug have no idea where it comes from other than from sellers and distributors on the local level like Ponder. I guess in their minds if it looks like Mickey Mouse, how harmful can it be? That form of logic is why many First Responders carry Narcan in their vehicles."

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug-involved overdose between 2020 and 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.

Ponder was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

He was being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond.