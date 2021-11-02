$6,000 reward offered to solve Polk County hit-and-run cold case

Money talks, so detectives hope that an increase in reward money – $6,000 – will help lead them to whoever killed Leonard Wimberly, Jr. four years ago.

Investigators say Wimberly was riding his three-wheeled bike on Masterpiece Road in Polk County around midnight on Friday, October 28, 2017, when a truck approached him from behind, ran him down, and took off.

"They’re not human," lamented Danielle Castilleja, Wimberly’s niece. "How can you leave someone there to die?"

Wimberly was on his way from his to his sister’s house, less than half a mile away.

He was hit so hard, the impact catapulted him and his bike off the road and ripped off the truck’s mirror.

Evidence found at the scene (Polk County SO)

Detectives believe that the suspect’s truck is an older Dodge 2500 or 3500 pick-up.

"I want whoever killed this man, his conscience to be eating him up," commented Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.

Anyone who has information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.