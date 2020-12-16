Deputies: Suspected bank robber arrested in Sarasota

article

Sebastian I. Veres, 31, was arrested after a banking institution was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a man robbed the banking institution in the 6000 block of S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene but was later located in the area of Mall Drive and Gateway Avenue. Deputies say they confirmed the suspect’s identity with the help of witnesses.

Veres is in custody and charges are pending.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app