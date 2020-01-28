Deputies: Teacher arrested for bringing loaded gun to Fivay High School

A teacher is accused of bringing a gun to Fivay High School amid a string of incidents, including multiple fights, on campus.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the gun was discovered after an unrelated false threat was reported to school officials.

Fivay High School was placed on controlled campus status Tuesday afternoon after the school received the unverified report of a threat. After a search of the campus came up empty, the student who apparently made the threat admitted he made it up.

However, a secondary search of the school, after dismissal, deputies say they found a loaded gun in a teacher's purse, which was stored in a filing cabinet.

Investigators say the teacher told them she forgot she was carrying the gun.

The teacher was arrested and charged with having a gun on campus. The student who made the false threat was charged with disrupting a school function and filing a false report to law enforcement.

In an abundance of caution, Fivay High School will have an increased law enforcement presence again Wednesday.

