Deputies: Two children, two adults taken to the hospital after serious crash in Pasco County

Two adults and two children are being taken to the hospital after a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in Pasco County, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the eastbound lanes of SR 54 is closed currently at Lakepointe Parkway.

Two adults are being taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

Two children also have life-threatening injuries from the crash, and one of them is being flown from the scene to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.