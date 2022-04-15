Deputies: Valrico man molested several young girls over course of 2 decades after befriending their families

article

A Valrico man is accused of molesting several young girls over the course of two decades, and deputies believe there could be more victims out there.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives said they learned that, from 1998 through 2020, 62-year-old Thomas David Lair molested "numerous" young girls after befriending them and their families.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told FOX 13 that Lair is a father himself, and that the victims were known to him through his own child.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Lair on five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12, and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

Investigators are urging any additional victims to come forward.

"Our detectives are concerned that there could be other children affected, and we are asking anyone else who may be a victim not to be afraid to come forward and speak out," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It's important for parents to be cautious of any adult they entrust to care for their children and to also listen to their children if they say they are uncomfortable around an individual."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.