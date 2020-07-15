Deputies wish Polk County resident a happy 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Deputies in Polk County took the time to wish one of their residents a happy 100th birthday.

The sheriff's office shared video on Twitter, showing several patrol cars participate in a drive-by parade for a woman named Virginia.

The video shows Virginia happily waving to the deputies as they passed by her home.

"Thank you so much!" she said as the cars drove past.

Virginia sat a table filled with vases of roses in the front yard, as she donned a tiara and bright pink feather boa.

"She turned 100 years old this week & we loved celebrating with her!" the sheriff's office wrote. "Happy birthday, young lady!"