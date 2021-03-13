Deputy, trooper suffer minor injuries after multi-vehicle crash on I-4

Patrol cars with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-4 Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old male from Pennsylvania was disabled and on the shoulder of the interstate near the 30 mile-post shortly before 7:30 a.m. A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper parked their vehicles behind the SUV, with emergency lights activated, according to FHP.

The trooper and the 17-year-old driver of the SUV were outside of the vehicles when a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on I-4 in the outside lane did not move over and collided with the deputy’s vehicle as it tried to enter traffic, according to FHP. The collision redirected the deputy’s vehicle back onto the shoulder where it crashed into the FHP patrol car, the 17-year-old and the trooper.

Troopers say, upon impact, the tractor-trailer was redirected to the left and collided with a sedan driven by a 57-year-old man from Kissimmee. Both vehicles traveled to a final rest in the center of the median and collided with a guard rail following the crash.

The deputy the trooper, the 17-year-old and the 57-year-old all suffered minor injuries.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter