Deputy uses CPR to save Strawberry Crest High School student

The quick reaction of a veteran Hillsborough County school resource deputy helped save the life of a Strawberry Crest High School student earlier this week.

Monday afternoon, Deputy Pedro Colon received an alert about a student having a medical emergency in the school’s cafeteria and found the teenage boy seizing on the floor.

Colon immediately began performing CPR, and eventually the student began to recover and was able to sit up. The teen was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Deputy Colon has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office since 2003. He’s in his first year as a deputy at Strawberry Crest High School but prevously spent 11 years as a school resource deputy at Leto High School.

Sheriff Chad Chronister called Colon a hero for his actions.

"This incident goes to show the importance of the CPR training all of our deputies receive,” the sheriff noted.