Deputy's dashcam shows moments before disabled vehicle crashed into Safety Harbor Fire Station

For the first time, what happened in the moments before a disabled vehicle crashed into a fire station can now be seen by the public.

In dashcam video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the moment a deputy finds the disabled red Cadillac SUV stuck in traffic after the car's transmission went out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dashcam video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy finding the disabled red Cadillac SUV stuck in traffic.

Moments later, the deputy can be seen using his own cruiser to push the disabled car for several minutes down the road.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office says the woman's brakes weren't working, but it's unclear why.

They say she was supposed to turn off onto a golf course but missed the turn. Moments later, she can be seen veering to the right and slamming into the fire station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The red Cadillac SUV beginning to veer off.

"I'm going to say yes, it is an accident," Safety Harbor Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins said at the time. "The firefighters were completing their daily duties, and one of those duties for Friday morning is washing the vehicles."

Dig deeper:

Captain Joey Hans and Firefighter Ryan Craig were outside, standing in the driveway, when the SUV struck them.

Hans, a 22-year member of the department, faced the worst of it, being thrown into the air and under another vehicle. He was airlifted with serious injuries.

PICTURED: Captain Joey Hans.

Craig, a five-year veteran, was treated at the scene. The driver was taken by ambulance with several injuries.

PICTURED: Firefighter Ryan Craig.

The other firefighters at the station were left stunned.

"This is truly affecting everybody. We have had crews come in from local departments doing peer support and talking to our members because of what they saw today," Hawkins also said at the time.

In a statement sent to FOX 13 late Tuesday, Hawkins said in part:

"I am happy to report that both firefighters have returned to work. Firefighter and paramedic Ryan Craig has returned to full duty, and Captain Joey Hans has returned to light duty. Captain Hans is expected to make a full recovery and return to full duty this summer."

