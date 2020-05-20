Derby Lane reopens for matinee races, poker

While greyhounds resumed racing again earlier this month at Derby Lane, it was done without people in attendance. Now, the greyhound racetrack on Gandy Boulevard is opening to the public.

Starting Wednesday, Derby Lane is reopening for matinee racing, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Those races will be held at the same time Monday through Saturday. They said they will also add a Saturday racing at 7:30 p.m.

The poker room will open even earlier, at 10 a.m.

However, the capacity will be down to 50% to keep everyone socially distant.

This will be the last dog-racing season. The state outlaws greyhound racing, and the ban takes effect in 2021.

