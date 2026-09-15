DeSantis announces $5K bonuses for 1,500 new Florida law enforcement officers

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida is awarding $5,000 bonuses to 1,500 new law enforcement officers across the state. The governor presented checks at the Pasco Sheriff's Office Training Facility near Land O' Lakes, where 38 local recruits were eligible for the tax-free funds. Florida has awarded over $83 million in recruitment bonuses to nearly 12,500 officers since launching the program in 2022.



Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state is awarding $5,000 bonuses to 1,500 new law enforcement officers as part of an effort to recruit more officers and encourage them to relocate to Florida.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference at the Pasco Sheriff's Office Training Facility near Land O' Lakes.

Florida law enforcement recruitment bonuses

What we know:

The bonuses are designed to help attract people to careers in law enforcement, including those who are not currently working in the field and want to become officers.

DeSantis said the full $5,000 payment will be provided to eligible recruits after taxes.

"We wanted to show that this is a noble profession, it’s an important profession for the safety and security of our communities," DeSantis said. "But also for the vitality of the free state of Florida going forward."

Pasco Sheriff recruits receive checks

Local perspective:

Thirty-eight recruits from Pasco County were eligible for the bonuses, according to the governor's office.

DeSantis presented checks to deputies attending Tuesday's event at the Pasco Sheriff's Office training facility.

The state began its law enforcement recruitment bonus program in 2022. Since then, Florida has awarded more than $83 million in bonuses to nearly 12,500 law enforcement officers, according to DeSantis.

The governor pointed to the bonuses as an incentive for law enforcement officers to relocate to Florida, as well as for people outside the profession to pursue careers in law enforcement.

State recruitment program numbers

By the numbers:

DeSantis also referenced previous efforts to provide financial incentives to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida awarded $1,000 bonuses to law enforcement officers for two consecutive years during the pandemic. Teachers and emergency medical technicians also received $1,000 bonuses during COVID-19.

DeSantis said the latest law enforcement bonuses are intended to help address recruitment challenges and recognize the importance of the profession.

What they're saying:

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco also addressed the ongoing challenges facing law enforcement recruitment.

"The amount of people that want to get into law enforcement is shrinking," Nocco said.