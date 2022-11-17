DeSantis closing Florida state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve holidays

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees some extra time off for the holidays.

A week before Thanksgiving, the governor announced that all state government offices will be closed on Nov. 23, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30, in addition to regular closures during the holidays.

"Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole," DeSantis said in a statement.

RELATED: Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa

He said closing state offices ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve "will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at Buc-ee's travel center. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida," the governor's statement concluded.

It's not the first time DeSantis has announced extra holiday closures for government workers.

RELATED: After landslide midterm victory, DeSantis sidesteps talk of 2024 White House bid

For both the 2020 and 2021 holidays, the governor closed state offices for at least two holidays.

In 2020, he said state employees deserved the extra time off after working around the clock while responding to the pandemic. And in 2021, he said they earned the additional days for working hard throughout the year "to ensure Floridians were free to earn a living, to operate businesses, and to choose educational options tailored for their children."