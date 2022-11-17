Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa

Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian.

Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives.

That's why the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has set up at Raymond James Stadium, to provide food assistance for to those impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Pre-registration is recommended, but anyone who qualifies may come to the stadium Thursday, November 17 to begin the application process and get the help they need.

To qualify for benefits:

Applicants must not be receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must have been living or working in a county approved for D-SNAP at the time of Hurricane Ian (Hillsborough and Pinellas counties included)

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as: Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

For more information, visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap/