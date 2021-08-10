DeSantis continues bucking mask mandates; Castor urges vaccination for eligible kids

During a stop in Surfside Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis fielded questions from reporters focused mainly on COVID-19 mitigation.

The Republican governor doubled down on banning mask mandates in schools, instead, continuing to tout a parent's right to choose.

He also asserted he may crack down on districts challenging that mandate.

"We're gonna do whatever we can to vindicate the rights of parents," Gov. DeSantis said. "These should not be decried by the government. They should be something the parents ultimately make the decision on."

Meahwhile in Tampa, Democratic US Representative Kathy Castor also addressed COVID and kids.

She pointed out only about 25% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Florida have been vaccinated.

"As the children go back to school, as young people go back to college. We have got to up that. We've got to increase the vaccination rates for covid-19 among young people especially," Rep. Castor said.

The CDC continues to consider Florida's transmission rate as "high."