DeSantis praises Florida's university improvement at Education Commissioner's Summit

Governor Ron DeSantis talked about the work that has been done to improve universities across the state at Florida's Education Commissioner's Summit on Wednesday.

He pointed to reviews that tenured professors now must undergo every five years.

DeSantis says that the university presidents and members of the board have been more empowered to bring on new faculty members that support the mission of the university.

Lastly, the governor praised the work to ban public colleges and universities from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

What's next:

DeSantis says that his office is in the process of using DOGE to conduct oversight over Florida’s state universities.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Governor Ron DeSantis.

