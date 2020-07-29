DeSantis stands firm on reopening brick and mortar schools despite COVID-19 case surge

Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Clearwater Wednesday, surrounded by parents and teachers who say reopening schools is a must.

Critics have said it's too early to open up schools with COVID-19 cases continuing to surge. But the governor said there are groups of children who must be allowed to learn in class, including students with special needs.

"I'm very concerned about any social, emotional and behavioral consequences for staying at home long term," said Lindsay Sinclair, who has a son with autism and took part in the event.

The roundtable discussion was held at Paul B. Stephens School, which focuses on providing an education for children with disabilities.

Donna Kane, who teachers at the school, said she's looking forward to getting back into the classroom.

"Most of our students receive therapies, speech, [occupational therapy], [physical therapy]. Those hands-on therapies very difficult to deliver online," Kane said.

Critics have argued there needs to be a better way to provide students with disabilities to learn in person while not forcing every school to reopen.

"I would love to see us move to e-learning. I think it's our safest option given our positivity rating," said Demaris Allen, who is a member of "Safe Schools, Safe Community," which has been urging Hillsborough County school leaders to consider nine weeks of completely virtual learning. "The facts haven't changed. The data hasn't changed. Once the facts have changed, I will feel differently."

But DeSantis maintains this is the best solution.

"We know that it's going to continue to be a challenging time," the governor said. "It's not going to be like the opening of school a year ago because we're just in different circumstances. But I'm confident that the same ingenuity and know-how spirit that you applied in mid-March, you'll apply to the upcoming school year."

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order requires all schools to reopen. While Corcoran has indicated he won't amend the order, most districts in Tampa Bay have chosen to delay the start of school until the end of August.